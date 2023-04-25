Blood drive

The Rimersburg Lions Club and Union High School National Honor Society students will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive in the auxiliary gym at Union High School from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Handbell concert set May 7 in Grove City

  • From staff reports

A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Area students mark Earth Day

  • Randy Bartley

About 135 students from Clarion Area, North Clarion, Keystone, Union, West Forest, and Clarion-Limestone high schools attended the sixth annual Earth Day at Cook Forest State Park on Friday.

Getting it right

The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host candidates for Clarion County commissioner during the club’s May 2 meeting.