Blood drive
The Rimersburg Lions Club and Union High School National Honor Society students will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive in the auxiliary gym at Union High School from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Rimersburg Lions Club and Union High School National Honor Society students will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive in the auxiliary gym at Union High School from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
April 25, 2001
Oil City TOPS
National Day of Prayer events will be held at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin.
A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.
Franklin High School will present a choral concert in conjunction with Youngstown State University’s Dana Chorale at 6 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin.
Blood drive
Friends of Oil Creek State Park and the Pennsylvania Biathlon Club will sponsor the 18th anniversary summer biathlon at the park’s cross country ski area in Petroleum Center on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Honors
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the replacement project of the existing Cherry Run Church Bridge that carries Route 2009 over Cherry Run in Toby Township, Clarion County.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Students and teachers at Forest Area School District have been working all year on a special program called the Coastal North Carolina Immersive Experience.
About 135 students from Clarion Area, North Clarion, Keystone, Union, West Forest, and Clarion-Limestone high schools attended the sixth annual Earth Day at Cook Forest State Park on Friday.
April 24, 2001
The Cherrytree Cemetery Association will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Cherrytree.
The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host candidates for Clarion County commissioner during the club’s May 2 meeting.
April 23, 2001
Bridge Buddies
Oil City and Franklin have announced their street sweeping schedules next week.
The PennWest Clarion University Concert Choir ‘s annual spring choral concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in Marwick-Boyd Auditorium at the Clarion campus.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program is seeking more local general contractors to include in its growing pool to conduct whole-home rehabilitation projects on privately-owned homes throughout the county.
Pennsylvania treasurer Stacy Garrity toured Franklin Industries in Franklin on Friday afternoon as part of her #MadeInPAMondays initiative.
Several people were honored Wednesday night at the annual Venango County Human Services awards dinner at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Sometimes the smallest act of kindness can turn a person’s world upside down, for better or for worse.
Oil City artist Rachel Stine, owner of textile and fiber art business Querida Designs, has been accepted into Chicago’s annual One of A Kind Show in the “Emerging Artist” category, ARTS Oil City announced this week.
April 21, 2001
Rossbacher Insurance Group, which has local offices in Oil City and Cranberry, has been nominated for the 2023 Forward Award by the Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership.
National Day of Prayer events will be held at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin.
Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will perform a concert at Wanango Country Club in Reno at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host candidates for Clarion County commissioner during the club’s May 7 meeting in the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church social rooms at 403 Penn St.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded a little more than $4 million in grant and low-interest loan funds to projects in Clintonville Borough and Sandycreek Township geared toward improving water quality.
Sandycreek Township will hold a spring clean-up day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the township building.
A blood screening sponsored by the New Bethlehem Civic Club will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria in New Bethlehem.
Keystone School Board members took an early look at the school district’s 2023-24 budget Monday.
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors list for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the third-quarter grading period:
First United Methodist Church at 1102 Liberty St. in Franklin will host a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 8.
April 20, 2001
After the weather dipped into the 30s earlier this week, it just as quickly rose back to the 60s Wednesday — the perfect temperature for Oil City’s annual Clean Up Day.