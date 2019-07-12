Blood drive
The Franklin YMCA will hold a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The blood drive is part of a competition among five YMCAs stretching from Wellsville, New York, to Franklin. The Y that collects the most units of blood donations will earn a $50 donation from the Community Blood Bank, which sponsors the blood drives.
Donors must be at least 17 years old, be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and not have had a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months.
Appointments may be made by calling (877) 842-0631, but walk-ins are welcome.
The Franklin YMCA is located at 111 W. Park St.