Veterans outreach
State Rep. R. Lee James will offer his monthly veterans affairs outreach event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at his district office at 3220 State Route 257 in Seneca.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Veterans outreach
State Rep. R. Lee James will offer his monthly veterans affairs outreach event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at his district office at 3220 State Route 257 in Seneca.