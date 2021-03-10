Gardening hotline
Venango County Master Gardeners volunteers with Penn State Extension are available to answer garden-related questions through Facebook, email and a telephone hotline number.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the Northwest Commission to administer the CHIRP grant the county received from the federal government to provide aid to businesses in the hospitality industry.
HARRISBURG - The Department of Human Services announced Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by calling 866-550-4355.
Christian Life Academy will host an event called "A,B,C'S and 1,2,3'S of Kindergarten" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 17.
CLARION - Clarion Hospital's chief nursing officer said Tuesday the hospital is providing COVID-19 vaccines to between 700 and 800 people a day.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 10, 1999
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking nominations for the 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Clyde Joseph Licht of Venus. The article was submitted by his daughter, Sherry McCloskey.
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
Polk Center residents may be allowed to have visitors in the near future, center director Sue Rodgers told the Polk board of trustees on Tuesday.
State Rep. R. Lee James will sponsor two local events where people who need to file for property tax/rent rebates can get help filling out the necessary forms for financial relief.
March 9, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.
Museum director to seek Cranberry tax collector post
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a job and educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.
Tionesta Health Center and Clarion County SAFE are among the local nonprofit organizations that will take part in the 2021 Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving fundraising campaign being held next week.
WASHINGTON -U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., issued the following statements regarding their votes on the $1.9 trillion spending bill:
The adventures and traditions of summer camp are open to girls who register for 2021 summer sessions hosted by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
March 8, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
The four-story, 150-room Arlington Hotel anchored this block of Seneca Street in Oil City for nearly a century.
4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.
Valley Grove
March 6, 1999
Veterans outreach
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Get Connected Venango, the United Way of Venango County's resource for volunteer connections, is an online portal used to connect volunteers with opportunities.
Drake Well Museum and Park will celebrate Pennsylvania's 340th birthday with a special virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Students at Franklin and Rocky Grove high schools will present "The Theory of Relativity" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12-13.
Youth Connection will hold a bowling fundraiser as a COVID-friendly alternative to its annual Bowl-A-Palooza.
According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,666,598 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Wednesday, including 8,781 in Venango County, 10,553 in Clarion County and 1,944 in Forest County.
March 5, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Man to seek re-election as Oakland tax collector
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.
