Veterans outreach
State Rep. R. Lee James' Seneca office will offer veterans affairs outreach hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Updated: May 7, 2021 @ 6:04 am
Construction contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., which has a regional office in Grove City and other operations in the region, has been temporarily suspended from bidding on or participating in contracts for new state highway projects.
Gardeners Association - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in South Park near the bandstand in downtown Franklin.
Drake Well Museum and Park will provide free admission to people who are serving in the U.S. military and their families as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.
Rod and Melissa Griffin of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carly Brooke Griffin, to Thomas David Warner, both of Franklin.
A winning Pennsylvaina lottery ticket worth $150,000 and sold last year in Forest County last year remains unclaimed and will expire soon.
May 7, 1999
Schubert Club - The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City concluded its 2020-2021 season Monday with a dinner program celebrating National Music Week as well as the club's 125th anniversary.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…
A new scholarship has been created to help local youths attend the Scenic Rivers YMCA's summer day camp.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the school's list of excellence for the third quarter grading period:
Preparations for the May 18 primary election are going smoothly in Forest County.
A meet and greet event with Oil City Mayor Bill Moon is scheduled Monday.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominees for its first Tourism Awards.
UPMC Northwest has been awarded top quality marks from Leapfrog Group and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021.
May 6, 1999
Venango Museum concert
Free food boxes will be given to families in the Oil City Area School District through a "Farmers to Families" program.
Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.
A school crossing guard was recognized for his more than four decades of service at Wednesday's Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting.
Fundraising is still a focus before the Oil City Fire Department can float its new rescue boat.
KNOX - Knox Borough police Chief Jason Bowen on Monday submitted his resignation from that position and announced he is no longer a candidate for the Republican nomination for Forest County sheriff.
Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.
Here are some Schubert Club odds and ends:
May 5, 1999
Oil City High School and Oil City Middle School students will be learning remotely the rest of this week following several cases of COVID-19 being reported among students at both schools.
Clarion County Economic Development Corp.
Venango Democrats will meet today
Perry
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have joined with the Butler Health System in an effort to eliminate "food deserts" in the county.
