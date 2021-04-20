Scrap metal collection

Canal Township supervisors will hold a scrap metal collection event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the township building.

Area health systems' virus testing

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,862 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,880 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,062 tests were positive for the virus.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Program information

Community members who are interested in supporting the Strengthening Families Program can contribute door prizes, sponsor a family or hand out flyers. Transportation and child care for children younger than age 10 is provided.

Getting It Right

An earlier article regarding the virtual public meeting plans for roadwork along Dolby Street in Clarion County misstated that 50 properties would be displaced as part of the project.

COLUMN: There's no way Gospel writers were 'making it up'
COLUMN: There's no way Gospel writers were 'making it up'

  • By JOHN FRIEDLUND

You just can't make this stuff up! Sometimes the truth is so stunning you simply have to let it speak for itself. That is how I think the early believers felt after Jesus' resurrection and ascension to heaven. They were eyewitnesses who couldn't help but to spread the news, and eventually, r…

Street Sweeping

The street departments of Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets next week in the following areas:

Comments and questions

PennDOT invites public comment and questions by accessing http://www.PennDOT.gov/District10, and then clicking on the "Public Meetings/Studies" link under the "District Links" heading, click the "Clarion County" box, and then choose "PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run Project "tile.

Club Notes

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met Tuesday at Sons of Italy in East Brady.

Clarion council intends to open pool

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Clarion Borough Council is committed to opening the public pool along Liberty Street this summer, even though the Clarion County YMCA will not manage operation of the facility.