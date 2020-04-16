HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is encouraging consumers across the state, especially those most vulnerable to social isolation, to understand the resources available through the Lifeline program to help them stay connected to their voice and internet services.
"Lifeline is intended to help make communications more affordable and more accessible for low-income households, helping them stay connected to information about jobs, family, health care, schools, and emergency services," said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. "Because of the recent COVID-19 emergency, more consumers whose incomes have been reduced may now be eligible to qualify for this program."