HAWTHORN - Since she was nine years old, Layla Fyock of Punxsutawney has been chunkin' pumpkins. On Saturday the 15-year-old brought her own trebuchet to the annual Pumpkin Chunkin' event in Hawthorn.

"My grandfather and I went to check it out one year and now we have been doing this for six years," she said. "I like to see how far we can get the pumpkins to go with just a little bit of weight on the trebuchet.

