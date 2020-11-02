Mac's Tree and Stump Removal in Summerville uses the big gun for the annual Pumkin Chunkin' event at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Hawthorn, Saturday. The approximately 24-foot long gun fires pumpkins the size of a bowling ball for both distance and accuracy. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
Tracy Wingert of Punxsutawney calls his trebuchet Monkey-N-Around. Saturday at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park he wrapped smaller pumpkins in old socks, doused them with lighter fluid and fired them down range. The fiery missile can be seen below the carriage of the artillery piece. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
Mac's Tree and Stump Removal in Summerville uses the big gun for the annual Pumkin Chunkin' event at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Hawthorn, Saturday. The approximately 24-foot long gun fires pumpkins the size of a bowling ball for both distance and accuracy. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
Tracy Wingert of Punxsutawney calls his trebuchet Monkey-N-Around. Saturday at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park he wrapped smaller pumpkins in old socks, doused them with lighter fluid and fired them down range. The fiery missile can be seen below the carriage of the artillery piece. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
HAWTHORN - Since she was nine years old, Layla Fyock of Punxsutawney has been chunkin' pumpkins. On Saturday the 15-year-old brought her own trebuchet to the annual Pumpkin Chunkin' event in Hawthorn.
"My grandfather and I went to check it out one year and now we have been doing this for six years," she said. "I like to see how far we can get the pumpkins to go with just a little bit of weight on the trebuchet.