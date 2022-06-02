Quilt of Valor honoree

Marvin Miller, a Vietnam veteran who served several tours of duty, stands with the Quilt of Valor that was presented to him during the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show. To his left is his son Buddy. To his right are presenters Ron and Kathy Cooper-Winter. The quilt was created by Diane D’olympio, with the assistance of several guild members.

 Contributed photo

More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.

Winners of each of the categories were: President’s Challenge, Musical Memories quilted by Cassie Bollinger; Red, White and Blue, quilted by Cassie Bollinger; Bed Quilt, quilted by Karlene Johnson; Small Quilt, quilted by Barbara Frohne; Wall Hanging, quilted by Diane D’olympio; Miniatures, quilted by Diane D’olympio; Unique items, quilted by Barbara Frohne.

0
0
0
0
0

Quilt Guild show winners
Community News

Quilt Guild show winners

  • From staff reports

More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.

Clarion County observances
Community News

Clarion County observances

About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…

25th regatta roars in
Community News

25th regatta roars in

More than 100 racers, with family and crew, came from various states and Canada for the 25th Two Mile Run Regatta, sponsored by the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association.

Community News

Vendor applications are being accepted for OC farmers market

  • From staff reports

The Oil City farmers market is set to open its 2022 season in mid-June. The open-air curb market will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 16, and continuing through Sept. 30 on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.

Community News

New B&B sets open house

  • From staff reports

A new bed and breakfast enterprise has opened in Farmington Township and owners are holding an open house today and Sunday.

Events Hub
Community News

Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Community News

Applicants still sought for Franklin council seat

  • From staff reports

Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.