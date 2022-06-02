Quilt Guild show winners

More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.
Winners of each of the categories were: President’s Challenge, Musical Memories quilted by Cassie Bollinger; Red, White and Blue, quilted by Cassie Bollinger; Bed Quilt, quilted by Karlene Johnson; Small Quilt, quilted by Barbara Frohne; Wall Hanging, quilted by Diane D’olympio; Miniatures, quilted by Diane D’olympio; Unique items, quilted by Barbara Frohne.