Rabbit museum could draw House Agricultural Committee

Eric Stewart, left, executive director, of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, explains to U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson and Lisa Kerle, of state Rep. Donna Oberlander's office, planned changes at the former Countryside Craft store in Wentling Corners. (By Randy Bartley)

KNOX - If U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson has his way, members of U.S. Congress could be coming to Knox.

While touring the American Rabbit Breeders Association's headquarters and museum in Wentling Corners on Friday, Thompson said he would like to hold a House Agriculture Committee meeting at the museum.

Senior box food program seeks new participants
Community News

  • From staff reports

ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.

Community News

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.