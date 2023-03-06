Railroad history program scheduled

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will mark a major Redbank Valley milestone with an upcoming program about local railroad history at 6 p.m. March 13 at the History Center, 301 Broad St.
Train service from Redbank to New Bethlehem began May 6, 1873. The program will feature an imaginary ride in a steam locomotive on the Allegheny Valley Low Grade Railroad that ran from Redbank Junction to Driftwood in Cameron County.
Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.
In a March 2 story about Oil City resident Linda Lineman, whose artwork is featured on the cover of a global magazine, the role of Diane Kellogg with Painting World magazine was incorrect. Kellogg is the magazine’s blog editor.
North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church education building at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.