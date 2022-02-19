The following roads were closed due to flooding or high water caused by rain and melting snow from Thursday evening into Friday morning:

Venango County

22 Years Ago - Feb. 19

Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.

Getting it right

Timothy DeFoor, the Pennsylvania auditor general, released an audit report Wednesday that found problems with an agreement between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children and Youth Services (CYS) department.

Fire chief updates group about 911 adjustment

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel gave a brief update about an adjustment regarding Venango County 911 during Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the Clintonville fire hall.

Auditor general finds issues with Jefferson County CYS

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Pennsylvania auditor general Timothy DeFoor has found a number of problems in a 2018 contract between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children & Youth Services department.

Traffic deaths up across U.S., state

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose approximately 12% over 2020.

ATV/OHM trails will be closed

  • From staff reports

WARREN — Due to the weather forecast of warm temperatures and significant rainfall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Allegheny National Forest will close all currently open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. today.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Thompson to host town hall

  • From staff reports

BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on work being done in Congress.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 7 with eight members weighing in.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Bodhi Bhagwat
Bodhi Bhagwat, son of Marie and Amit Bhagwat, grandson of Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City, and great-grandson of Charolette Jones McCullough of Seneca, will celebrate his first birthday today.