The community garden at First Presbyterian Church in Oil City has boxes available for planting.
The boxes, which are 4 feet by 8 feet, are available to rent at $15 for the summer. The garden is locked for safety and water is available at the garden.
The Oil City 150 celebration will be held in Justus Park, rain or shine, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday, the UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall opened as the regional clinic to serve people from 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.
"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11
Franklin Cemetery Co. will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, on the grounds at the Franklin Cemetery chapel.
April 10, 1999
Even as administrators and pastors in the Diocese of Erie follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to maintain significant protocols, the Most Rev. Bishop Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, is looking to the future. In recent weeks, he has asked Deacon Steve Washek, exe…
ORAS series
Franklin's water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas next week.
City workers in Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets in the following areas next week:
SHIPPENVILLE - After a two-year absence, the licensed practical nursing program will return to the campus of the Clarion County Career Center.
Coffee Breaks to resume
Woman seeks seat on OC Council
The Venango County eAcademy is open to high school seniors in the Oil City, Franklin, Valley Grove, Cranberry, Forest, Titusville and Penncrest school districts.
Ballot questions will be topic of meeting
CARD SHOWER - Bonnie B. Ellis will be turning 76 on April 22. Cards can be sent to 908 Innis St., Oil City.
Cranberry Township supervisors approved the purchase of an additional utility truck during their meeting on Thursday.
April 9, 1999
Monday is the deadline for local police, fire and emergency services agencies to submit information for the newspapers annual Save, Serve & Protect section.
Plans are in the works for a Memorial Day parade in Franklin and organizers are looking for groups to participate.
BROOKVILLE - National Rifle Association instructor Mike McQuown understands why gun control is a topic of conversation, especially since President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that tightens some gun controls, including that on ghost guns.
April 8, 1999
Clarion Rotary - Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, was the guest speaker at the April 5 meeting of the Clarion Rotary. The meeting was held at the Clarion YMCA.
The Out of the Archives published in Tuesday's newspaper incorrectly identified the band at the Oil City centennial celebration. The band was from East Forest in Marienville, according to one of the pictured band members. The director pictured in the back row is Robert English, who later tau…
The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, today will convene the first in a series of public hearings focusing on abortion and anti-abortion issues.
If you want to know where Mitch Littler will hold future street performances, go to the Facebook group "Operation Good Vibes."
Starr
Franklin
WARREN - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, will conduct a prescribed fire today at Allegheny National Forest's Buzzard Swamp.
After a challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America is returning this spring in 17 regions - including northwest Pennsylvania - with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.
Here is a list of all the items buried in 1971 in the Oil City centennial time capsule.
Sugarcreek Borough Council accepted a bid on the borough-owned property at 191 Route 427 at the panel's meeting Wednesday.
Forest County commissioners adopted a resolution at their meeting Wednesday that opposes tolling bridges on Pennsylvania interstates.
The state departments of Conservation and Natural Resources and Environmental Protection have started work to plug 12 abandoned oil and gas wells in Cornplanter State Forest in Forest County.
The Oil City Main Street Program has issued an updated version of its business resource guide, "Opportunity: Oil City."
Franklin city water crews will be doing water valve and line replacement work in the area of Liberty and Eighth streets starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Redbank Valley High School, 920 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
CLARION - The former Clarion University Foundation Technology Center, which was purchased by Butler Health System Clarion Hospital last year, is under construction, according to a BHS news release.
