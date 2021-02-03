Rapp to convene public hearing on vaccine

HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. today to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
The hearing, which will be streamed live on http://www.RepRapp.com, will feature virtual presentations from several state Department of Health officials, including: Alison Beam, acting secretary; Keara Klinepeter, executive deputy secretary; Wendy Braund, acting interim physician general; and Cindy Findley, deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention.