Rare bird sighting

A local resident couldn't believe his luck when he saw this snowy owl perched on a sign along Route 8, between Franklin and Oil City, on Wednesday morning. A sighting of this species of owl - one of the largest and heaviest of owls - is extremely rare for this area. According to the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, the snowy owl's habitat is the Arctic tundra, but the bird has been known to travel as far south as Texas and southern Russia. Occasional long-distance movements, or irruptions, occur about every four years because of population fluctuation in lemmings, a rodent that is the bird's primary prey, according to the National Aviary. (Contributed photo)