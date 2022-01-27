Re-Issue will be performing tonight at Karma Coffee in downtown Oil City as part of the Karma Concert series. The three-piece band, which consists of Tom Barron, James Willaman and Steve Marks, does covers and originals of roots, rock and Americana with an edge.
BIRTHDAYS — The following residents of Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in February: Bob Michael, Feb. 2; Leslie Maxwell, Feb. 16; Dorothy Sopher and Ronald Dloniak, both Feb. 22; and Herta Henderson, Feb. 23. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…