Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at UPMC Northwest, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, UPMC Northwest (OSMA), 44 Circle St. in Franklin.
Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $33 million for 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuel and Frank Klinger, second; and Barry Cressman and Lois Greggs, third.
GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings Schoo…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 18,253 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 15,257 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,641 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed an…
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, including $172,353 to administer PSN grant funds in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
A lottery ticket placed in a Christmas stocking for a youngster might seem like a harmless bit of fun, but it can lead to greater problems among area youth, according to information from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The Oil Region Alliance is joining with the Lumber Heritage Region to share information about two prominent industries that helped build America and the links between the two in a series called “Boom Heritage.”
HARRISBURG — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, which serves the tri-county area, will receive $748,675 from nearly $11.4 million of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
