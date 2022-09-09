Recipes sought for cookbook contest

The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.

Readers who submit their recipes for the cookbook will be entered into a contest in which they can win a $500 grocery store gift certificate.

Donors sought in fight against sickle cell disease
During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.

Audubon Society chapter selling bird seed
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.

PA Lottery

Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Fall Tarbell Teas to return

People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

About People
APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …