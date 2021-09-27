Recipes sought for Creative Cookbook contest

The newspaper is collecting recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook. Readers who submit their favorite recipes by Friday will be part of the newspaper’s annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
Readers may submit original or family recipes and try their hand at winning one of three top prizes: a $500 gift certificate for a local grocery store, a $200 gift card and a $100 restaurant gift certificate.
The newspaper is collecting recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook. Readers who submit their favorite recipes by Friday will be part of the newspaper’s annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
85TH BIRTHDAY — Paul Ditz will celebrate his 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He and his wife, Mary, are lifelong members of St. Michael Church in Fryburg. Ditz is retired from Joy Manufacturing and is a skilled carpenter, building many kitchens over the years. A card shower is being held…
Larry J. Baughman, of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, received the James A. Miller “A” Memorial award, which is awarded to a Firefighters Association of Pennsylvania member who has contributed to the benefit, welfare and improvement of the state’s fire service in an outstanding manner.
Photo above, Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and, photo below, Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page o…
Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…
A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…
80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.