PITTSBURGH - About 115.6 million Americans will travel this holiday season, from Sunday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to AAA. That is the most since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9 percent over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up for a holiday getaway.
More than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.