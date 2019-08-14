A Voices for Recovery Celebration will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
There will be resource tables for mental health and substance use disorder awareness and prevention. Food also will be available.
