Electronic items take over recycling efforts

Electronic devices pile up during Saturday’s annual recycling day at Clarion County Park in Shippenville.

 By Randy Bartley

SHIPPENVILLE — Clarion County residents took advantage of a bright, sunny Saturday to help the environment at the county’s annual recycling event at the Clarion County Park.

“We have been steady all day,” said Steve Ketner, Clarion County’s Planning Commission administrator. “We have a new company, Noble Environmental, this year and they have kept things moving along.”

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Events Hub
Community News

Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Theme announced for Titusville Oil Festival
Community News

Theme announced for Titusville Oil Festival

  • From staff reports

The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.

Community News

Meadville Pike will close for two weeks

  • From staff reports

Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.

Valley Grove book giveaway
Community News

Valley Grove book giveaway

  • From staff reports

A number of families and students stopped by Valley Grove Elementary School Wednesday evening to pick up a bag that contains six to seven books to encourage students to read over their summer break.

Quilt Guild show winners
Community News

Quilt Guild show winners

  • From staff reports

More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.