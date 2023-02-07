The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold its monthly membership meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at the History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.

Some historical events share 2023 as an anniversary, and throughout the year the Historical Society plans to share and discuss those events.

ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.

Fly tying class set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

The Keystone Fly Fishers of Franklin, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International, will offer an intermediate fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Emerging Technology Center at 191 Howard St. in Franklin.