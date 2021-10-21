NEW BETHLEHEM — Students in the Redbank Valley School District on Wednesday did something they have not done in over a month — they went to school.
The Redbank Valley Education Association called for a strike that began Sept. 13. In order for the district to meet the state mandated 180 days of education by the end of June, the teachers and support staff were required to return Wednesday.
Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.
HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…
MONROE — Putting life back into the Clarion Mall, “Family Farm & Home” on Thursday opened its doors to the public in the former J.C. Penney location, headed by store manager Bobbi Wood, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate and an eight-year Army veteran.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients…
Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
An Auditor General’s performance audit of the Valley Grove School District’s operations was conducted this year. At Monday evening’s work session, the board discussed approval of a resolution to adopt the findings and recommendations.
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic-pattern change at the Routes 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.
MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…