Redbank Valley 'voices' detailed in historical book

The Redbank Valley Historical Society has published a 440-page hardback book that is the culmination of work that had been on the drawing board since the organization was founded a decade ago.

The new publication, "Voices from the Redbank Valley," which was released just before Christmas, focuses primarily but not exclusively on the history of the municipalities that comprise the school district with the same geographical boundaries - about 165 square miles.

About the grant

  • From staff reports

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

About People

  • From staff reports

ANNIVERSARY - Dan and Carol Walters of Vowinckel celebrated their 61-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kane. They are the parents of five children, Rhonda Kifer and her husband, Larry, of St. Augustine, Florida, S…

Tri-county adds 162 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

Lawmakers' views on $2,000 payment
Lawmakers' views on $2,000 payment

  • From staff reports

The following federal legislators from the state released the following statements on President Donald Trump's request to increase individual stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

Thompson: Measure does some good things

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The passage in Congress of the National Defense Authorization Act was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus relief bill, but U.S Rep. Glenn Thompson says there were some important provisions in the defense bill.

Tri-county area adds 56 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Clarion-Limestone plans Jan. 11 hybrid reopening

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan - with certain modifications - used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Theo Cotherman
FIRST BIRTHDAY: Theo Cotherman

  • From staff reports

Theodore "Theo" Edsel Cotherman, son of Charlie and Aimee Cotherman of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then …

Tri-county area adds 48 cases
Tri-county area adds 48 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

About People
About People

  • From staff reports

90TH BIRTHDAY - Jane (Neely) Haley, a retired Keystone Elementary School teacher, will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 11. After retiring from Keystone, Haley was a substitute teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and served as a tipstaff at the Clarion County Courthouse. She …

St. Patrick Masses canceled

  • From staff reports

Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin have been canceled until further notice while Msgr. John Herbein, the parish pastor, awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS 0977 - Melissa Schiffer was recognized for 6 weeks of weight loss at the Dec. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.