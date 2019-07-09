'Refugee towns' shed light on role played by Native Americans

TIONESTA - Standing alongside highways in northwestern Pennsylvania are a series of blue markers that tell the story of change - a change that marked the end of one culture and the rise of another.
The familiar blue Pennsylvania Historical Markers trace the struggle to tame the Pennsylvania frontier. The story spans the French and Indian War of the mid-18th century.
Two signs in Forest County, not far from Tionesta, trace the fate of the Native American tribes in eastern Pennsylvania.
A sign on Route 62 tells of three villages that once stood along the Allegheny River. These so-called "refugee towns" were home to displaced members of the Munsee and other tribes that were permitted by the more powerful Senecas to live in peace.
A second marker, near East Hickory, states the refugee American Indians came to the area in about 1750.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, said these refugee towns were populated about the time of the French and Indian War.
"These were the remnants of Native Americans from the eastern part of the state," said Burkett, a field archeologist for the Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh. "They were Munsees, Delaware and a group of Algonquin-speaking people who populated the Delaware and Susquehanna rivers. As the Europeans moved they were pushed across the state.
"The Seneca permitted them to settle between Warren and what was then Fort Pitt as a buffer to the English after they took Fort Pitt (Pittsburgh)."
The tribes had suffered from the westward expansion of the English colonists. "Prior to that some of these tribes had up to a 40% or higher mortality rate from disease," Burkett said.
Wars between the French and the British devastated the Native American tribes in the region. The Iroquois, Catawba and Cherokee tribes supported the British, while the French had the Abenaki, Algonquin, Lenape, Ottawa, Shawnee and Wyandot as allies.
One of the war's first actions was at Fort Necessity. Another marker in Franklin marks the site of Fort Venango, which fell to the French and their American Indian allies.
The British victory in the conflict, however, did not end the struggle on the Pennsylvania frontier.
After the defeat of the French, another power entered the conflict: Americans. During the Revolutionary War, the "Continentals" launched two expeditions against the tribes that supported the British.
In 1779, American Col. Daniel Brodhead launched an ambitious assault against the Seneca Indians throughout the Allegheny Valley. Simultaneously, Maj. Gen. John Sullivan had attacked the Iroquois in New York.
Brodhead had left Pittsburgh in August at the head of 600 men. Over the course of his mission, he destroyed 10 Native American villages, encountering only minimal resistance because the Seneca warriors had traveled to fight the Sullivan-led expedition, which had been ravaging native settlements in New York.
On Aug. 29, 1779, at what is modern-day Elmira, New York, near New York's southwestern border with Pennsylvania, Continental forces led by Sullivan and Brigadier General James Clinton defeated a combined force of Loyalists and American Indians commanded by Capt. Walter Butler and Chief Joseph Brant in the Battle of Chemung.
Sullivan subsequently embarked on a scorched-earth campaign against the Iroquois in retaliation for their continued raids against frontier settlements. At least 40 of the tribe's villages were destroyed, along with valuable supplies.
"The Battle of Thompson's Island in Warren County was the first contact with the Seneca, and they pulled back," Burkett said.
The forces under Brodhead met a party of about 40 Senecas. This marked the only battle of the Revolutionary War in northwestern Pennsylvania.
"The Americans burned an Indian town at Buccaloons before turning back," Burkett said.
Buccaloons stood at the junction of Brokenstraw Creek and the Allegheny River in Warren County.
"They devastated the Senecas by burning their corn," Burkett said.
"After Brodhead's expedition against the Iroquois, most of them moved into Ohio and they joined those groups out there," said Burkett, who excavated the Fishbasket village in southern Clarion County. "It was a continual westward movement.
"The tribes in Kansas and other states were an amalgamation of those tribes. There are still descendent of the Delaware living in Oklahoma today."