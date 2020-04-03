Regional College achieves milestone

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College passed a significant milestone Wednesday as the college received official notification that the accrediting body accepted its letter of intent to apply for regional accreditation.
"The process of accreditation is a multi-step process; the first major milestone is to be accepted as an applicant for Candidate for Accreditation from the accrediting body," said Joseph Nairn, founding president of the college. "This notification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and board of trustees," Nairn added.