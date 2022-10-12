Regional college announces time, locations for open house

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at five in-person locations — the Galena Building (Franklin), Parkside Commons (Meadville), NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (Emporium) — and will provide a virtual option.
The agenda includes introducing attendees to NPRC; assistance with the applications, institutional aid, scholarships, and advising; insight from a current NPRC student; a class demonstration; and a question-and-answer session.