Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will host a virtual information session from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Attendees will learn about the college’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, and hear about the college’s academic and workforce development offerings.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.