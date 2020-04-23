Regional College will launch online chat system

Regional College will launch online chat system

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced a partnership with Atlas RTX, a Mindshare Ventures company, to launch an artificially intelligent online chat system as part of its prospective students' web experience.

The college was established in response to the unserved, underserved, and in some cases, never served areas of northern Pennsylvania and has developed its delivery model to be able to provide affordable and accessible education to these areas, according to a press release from the college.

0
0
0
0
0