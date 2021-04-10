On Friday, the UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall opened as the regional clinic to serve people from 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The clinic is administering both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To keep the two vaccines separate, seating is set up on opposite sides of the enormous former Bon-Ton site.

COLUMN: Being 'fully alive' is being fully the person God created
COLUMN: Being 'fully alive' is being fully the person God created

  • By ELIZABETH IVELL

"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11

Cemetery Meetings

  • From staff reports

Franklin Cemetery Co. will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, on the grounds at the Franklin Cemetery chapel.

Bishop's committee to explore full return to public worship

  • From staff reports

Even as administrators and pastors in the Diocese of Erie follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to maintain significant protocols, the Most Rev. Bishop Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, is looking to the future. In recent weeks, he has asked Deacon Steve Washek, exe…

Hydrant Flushing

  • From staff reports

Franklin's water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas next week.

Street Sweeping

  • From staff reports

City workers in Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets in the following areas next week:

About the eAcademy

  • From staff reports

The Venango County eAcademy is open to high school seniors in the Oil City, Franklin, Valley Grove, Cranberry, Forest, Titusville and Penncrest school districts.

About People

  • From staff reports

CARD SHOWER - Bonnie B. Ellis will be turning 76 on April 22. Cards can be sent to 908 Innis St., Oil City.

NRA instructor: Order won't stop criminals

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - National Rifle Association instructor Mike McQuown understands why gun control is a topic of conversation, especially since President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that tightens some gun controls, including that on ghost guns.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Rotary - Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, was the guest speaker at the April 5 meeting of the Clarion Rotary. The meeting was held at the Clarion YMCA.

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

The Out of the Archives published in Tuesday's newspaper incorrectly identified the band at the Oil City centennial celebration. The band was from East Forest in Marienville, according to one of the pictured band members. The director pictured in the back row is Robert English, who later tau…

Where to see him

If you want to know where Mitch Littler will hold future street performances, go to the Facebook group "Operation Good Vibes."

Remake Learning Days events returning to area
Remake Learning Days events returning to area

  • From staff reports

After a challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America is returning this spring in 17 regions - including northwest Pennsylvania - with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.

Abandoned wells plugged in Forest County

  • From staff reports

The state departments of Conservation and Natural Resources and Environmental Protection have started work to plug 12 abandoned oil and gas wells in Cornplanter State Forest in Forest County.