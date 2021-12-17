U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, including four in the region.

Franklin’s Venango Regional Airport will receive $159,000; Clarion County Airport, Titusville Airport and Grove City Airport each will receive $110,000.

Thompson: PennDOT met with feds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson earlier this week hosted a meeting with the Federal Highway Administration in regard to the state’s plan to toll nine major bridges throughout Pennsylvania.

Barkeyville Municipal Authority to receive grant

  • From staff reports

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.

Veon to be sworn in on Jan. 3

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres — Belles Lettres held their annual Christmas luncheon at the clubhouse.

Window contest winners announced

The Franklin Fine Arts Council, Franklin Retail & Business Association, and Galaxy Federal Credit Union announced the winners of their Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuel and Frank Klinger, second; and Barry Cressman and Lois Greggs, third.

About People
About People

GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings Schoo…

Clarion County schedules judicial sale

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion County on Monday morning will conduct its bi-annual judicial sale, which Tax Claim Bureau Director Megan Kerr said has 71 people registered for the auction of 29 properties.

Hidden Heritage series available

  • From staff reports

The Oil Heritage Society along with the Oil City Library will be offering the complete 2021 set of 15 issues of the “Hidden Heritage” series bound in a folder.

Blood bank puts out call for donors

  • From staff reports

Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at UPMC Northwest, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, UPMC Northwest (OSMA), 44 Circle St. in Franklin.

Oil Creek Titusville Lines to receive funding

  • From staff reports

Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $33 million for 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 18,253 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 15,257 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,641 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed an…

Club Notes

Barrow card party — Charlene Huber, Mary Ann Richardson and Teresa Russel were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.

BABY: Hunter John Harriett
BABY: Hunter John Harriett

Hunter John Harriett, son of Kevin and Angela Harriett of Oil City, and grandson of Ed and Patti Shontz of Oil City and Jim and Rose Harriett of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.