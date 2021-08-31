According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has more than doubled from the previous seven days.
In Venango County, from Aug. 24 to 30, there were 106 cases reported, an average 15.1 cases per day; in Clarion County, there were 68 cases reported, an average of 9.7 cases per day; and in Forest County, there were 13 cases reported, or 1.9 cases per day.
The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.
TAKES ROLE — Scott DiTullio has taken on the role of director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. He will remain on staff as director of bands for Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in Foxburg, where he has worked since 2005. Before that, DiTullio worked for th…
The Derrick celebrated a milestone in its long, distinguished history on Saturday, Aug. 14, 1971, with the publication of its special centennial edition to mark the 100-year anniversaries of the newspaper and Oil City.
MONROE — Penn Highlands Healthcare is awaiting certification from the state Department of Health in order to open its new Clarion Community Medical Building along Holiday Inn Road, near Route 68 across from the Clarion Mall.
Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Sunnie Clickett and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, tied for third.
Results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, will be announced at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Venango County Courthouse Annex.
The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invites youths to participate in the annual Art Poster & Photo Contest. The aim is to encourage creative expression, and appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 11,896 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 2,252 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one…
UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.