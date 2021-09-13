According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.

The average increases, from Sept. 7 to 13, were reported from Venango County, where there were 175 cases, or an average of 25 cases per day; Clarion County, where there were 92 cases, or an average of 13.1 cases per day; and Forest County, where there were nine cases, or an average of 1.29 cases per day.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Keivyn River Corbett
FIRST BIRTHDAY: Keivyn River Corbett

Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…

About People

104th BIRTHDAY — Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will turn 104 on Thursday, Sept. 23. She resides with her daughter, Linda Wilkinson in Erie. Other family members include a daughter, Sallie, and her husband, Gordon Johnson, in Oil City; and a granddaughter, …

WEDDING: Wiser-Thurau
WEDDING: Wiser-Thurau

Lauren Ellen Wiser and Alec William Thurau exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony held at 1:30 p.m. July 24, 2021, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.

WEDDING: Gravatt-Way
WEDDING: Gravatt-Way

Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.

Oh, snakes Alive!
Oh, snakes Alive!

Franklin’s Bandstand Park looked more like an animal sanctuary rather than a public park on Saturday, as Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s PetFest made its return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CU to hold vaccination clinic

  • From staff reports

Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Rio Everleigh Knauff
FIRST BIRTHDAY: Rio Everleigh Knauff

Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…

Museum hours

The Clarion County Historical Society’s Sutton-Ditz Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The museum will close for winter on Nov. 18.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 14,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,094 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,320 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has two confirmed …

Club Notes

Barrow Card Party — The Barrow Card Party was held Sept. 8 with Patti Fryman, Sherry Kukla and Marilyn Ham as winners in bridge.

Oil City wine walk slated

  • From staff reports

The “Oil City Uncorked” wine walk will be hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

About People

APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, was held Aug. 30 with 12 members weighing in.

Route 8 bridge work brings detour

  • From staff reports

Route 8 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in Venango County for bridge rehabilitation work. A detour is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004).

Drake Well Fall Gas Up postponed

  • From Staff Reports

Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.