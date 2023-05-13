Registration due Monday for cooking workshop

Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
The workshop is aimed at helping non-profit organizations and volunteers stay up to date on food safety rules and regulations.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…
HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlie…
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.
The Oil City Elks Lodge won first place in the All-American Lodge contest for Division 2 (Pennsylvania statewide) at the Pennsylvania Elks State Association spring convention in Harrisburg on Saturday.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and the bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.