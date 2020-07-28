Registration open for Franklin schools

Registration is open for all students in Franklin Area School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration packets are available on the district's website (http://www.fasd.k12.pa.us) and at the district office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Registration is open for all students in Franklin Area School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration packets are available on the district's website (http://www.fasd.k12.pa.us) and at the district office.