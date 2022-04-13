Registration underway for Oil Creek Biathlon

The annual Oil Creek Biathlon will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, in the cross-country ski area of Petroleum Center at Oil Creek State Park.
The race features a 6K cross-country run with two shooting stops. All needed equipment will be provided.
April 13, 2000
A local woman will perform at the Oil City Library twice this month — tonight at a Magic and Comedy Hypnosis Show and again later in April as part of a children’s sing-along.
Oil City Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at the library.
Franklin High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony Tuesday, April 5.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract that will begin the process of reassessment in the county.
MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…
PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
"For years now, violent, convicted felons have been able to go to a gun show, buy an 80% receiver, and have it fully assembled and on the street in under an hour — all without a background check.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring Kelly Lepo, who will talk about NASA’s new James Webb space telescope that was launched in December.
The Southern Venango Community Choir will present an Easter cantata titled “One Day” at 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday at the Kennerdell Church of God.
The Oil Valley Quilters Guild will hold its 15th annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Seneca fire hall.
The Venango County community recycling center will hold an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23.
Junior Schubert Club — Members of the Junior Schubert Club of Oil City met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse for the club’s final musical program of the year.
The following students at Oil City High School have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
April 12, 2000
April 11, 2000
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad and Oil Creek & Titusville Lines will offer a new train excursion for people who want to photograph its locomotives.
Although wet conditions postponed Saturday morning’s Easter Egg Hunt and photo opp with chicks at Franklin’s Fountain Park, there was still plenty of holiday-themed fun for the area’s children, and even the adults.
In the early 1900s, Oil City was a happening place with 22,000 residents — more than twice today’s population.
April 10, 2000
Franklin and Oil City street crews have announced plans to sweep city streets next week in the following areas:
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area next week.
The Venango County Democratic Party, along with the Venango Clarion Chapter of the NWPA Area Labor Federation, will provide Easter dinners that will be delivered to area homes on Easter Sunday.
Community Blood Bank will sponsor a blood drive Thursday at UPMC Northwest.
The United Way’s holiday ham giveaway will take place today.
Franklin High School students are moving forward on their mural project as they print their design for the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin.
A little more than a year after a fire burned down the Log Cabin Restaurant, the popular Seneca business is back.
Nearly 100 Sandycreek Elementary School students from kindergarten through sixth grade submitted 67 projects for judging at a school science fair on Thursday.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members approved the purchase of a used dump truck during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.
John and Connie Raybuck of Knox will mark their golden wedding anniversary today.
The following students at Christian Life Academy in Seneca were named to the honor roll for the third grading period:
April 8, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-weeks grading period:
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
