Registrations have opened for the annual Glowing with Hope 5-K walk or run event set for Saturday, Aug. 24, in Oil City.
The event, sponsored by the Venango County Wellness Committee that represents county employees, will benefit the Venango County Veterans Entombment Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) organization.
Walkers will start at 8:45 p.m. with runners to follow at 9 p.m. The event will start in Justus Park and follow a course on both sides of town.
"We will take registrations up to the day of the race at the park," said Zachary Fischer, a deputy sheriff and member of the Wellness Committee.
According to the committee, the event is designed to show community support and appreciation for the many veterans of Venango County and beyond and to raise public awareness of PTSD." The committee noted that statistics show about one in 10 Venango County residents is a veteran and that does not include surviving spouses and dependents.
Proceeds will benefit the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, a non-profit organization comprised of veterans who conduct full military funeral and honors at veterans' services, and the Wellness Committee. In 2019, the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard provided services at 134 funerals.
Registration information is available by calling 432-9549 or e-mailing jstephens@co.venango.pa.us. The pre-registration fee is $20. Pre-registration entries will receive a t-shirt.
Race day registration will open at 7 p.m. at the park. All ages are eligible to participate in the walk or race.
