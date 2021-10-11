The Reid Gas Engine in front of the PennDOT building was dedicated Saturday by the Heritage Society of Oil City as part of O.C.toberfest activities.

About 30 people attended despite the rainy conditions.

Community News

Auditions for Handel's Messiah set Sunday

  • From staff reports

Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.