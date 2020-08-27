Relay For Life luminaria event set

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Venango County will host a special drive-through luminaria event at the Cranberry Mall on Saturday.
From 7:30 to 10 p.m., hundreds of luminaria bags will line the former Sears parking lot area.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 8:45 am
