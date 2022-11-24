Relay for Life team to raise funds

The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.

A holiday raffle with prizes donated by various vendors will be held at the mall’s center court area.

Leeper to hold Light Up Night

The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.

WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke
WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke

Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

Holiday to delay OC garbage pickup

Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clarion County Park tree planting
Clarion County Park tree planting

Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.