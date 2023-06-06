Relay for Life this weekend at Franklin High School

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
The state Department of Environmental Education has awarded a little more than $1 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to 73 projects statewide, including two in Forest County and one in Jefferson County.
Leaders representing counties across Pennsylvania gathered Wednesday in Harrisburg to call on state legislators and the Shapiro administration to take action within the 2023-24 state budget process to increase county mental health funding and reauthorize the 911 call-taking and dispatch system.