Relay for Life this weekend at Franklin High School

The 2023 Venango County Relay For Life will be held this weekend from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin High School track.

The opening ceremony will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by a jazzercise demonstration class by Julie Fowler of Franklin Jazzercise.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Getting It Right

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15
Community News

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15

  • From staff reports

The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.