The Renegades of the Rotunda, a Pittsburgh Pirates independent super fan group, will visit Oil City next week to promote a blood drive at the Oil City YMCA. The drive, open to the public, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
The blood drive is being promoted by Charles Jetter, an Oil City native. Jetter attended all 16 Pittsburgh Steelers games in 2016 and traveled throughout the country in his custom-painted Steelers recreational vehicle. At each location, he coordinated a community blood drive. That year, Jetter helped collected more than 250 pints of blood. Jetter is also a member of the Pirates-related Renegades of the Rotunda.