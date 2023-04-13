As Christians celebrate the Easter season of renewal, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin has begun a renewal and remodel of the floor of the church nave to improve accessibility to all.

The Rev. Shawn Clerkin, vicar at St. John’s, said the remodeling of the nave floor will include lowering the pews to the level of the rest of the floor, spacing them slightly farther apart, and adding more areas throughout the church to accommodate people in wheelchairs.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

About People

PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…

Community News

Free nature program scheduled

  • From staff reports

FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Community News

Candidates forum set at Scrubgrass Grange

  • From staff reports

Scrubgrass Grange will hold a “Meet Your Candidate” public forum at 7 p.m. April 18. Venango County Common Pleas judicial and Venango County commissioner candidates have been invited to participate.

Candidates forum scheduled in Clarion
Community News

Candidates forum scheduled in Clarion

  • From staff reports

An election primary candidates forum for the contested offices of Clarion County commissioner and Clarion County register/recorder will be held at 7 p.m. April 18 at Main Street Center in Clarion.

Community News

Getting It Right

An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.