Cody Matthews of Matthews Construction and Painting in Franklin, Pastor Dave Smith of Franklin Church of the Nazarene and Jerry Peterson and Mike Matthews of Matthews Construction (from left) work Wednesday to install a new subfloor under the pews in the nave of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin.
The Rev. Shawn Clerkin, vicar of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, points out the platform on which the pews in the church are currently raised, causing people to have to step up when entering the pews. The renovations that are underway on the pews and nave floor will lower the pews to the same level as the aisles, he said.
As Christians celebrate the Easter season of renewal, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin has begun a renewal and remodel of the floor of the church nave to improve accessibility to all.
The Rev. Shawn Clerkin, vicar at St. John’s, said the remodeling of the nave floor will include lowering the pews to the level of the rest of the floor, spacing them slightly farther apart, and adding more areas throughout the church to accommodate people in wheelchairs.
PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…
FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center near Camp Coffman Road, including a presentation by Tim Spuck on “Big Astronomy,” at 7 p.m. Saturday.