The secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the release of a preliminary report gleaned from results of an extensive two-year survey seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvanian's state parks.
"Commenting on everything from pets in campgrounds to trails and beaches, thousands commented on what they like, dislike and hope to see someday in their state parks," said Cindy Adams Dunn. "This information shaped recommendations that will help in the creation of a strategic plan to ensure the Pennsylvania state park system remains as relevant and valuable to future generations as it has been to current and past generations," Dunn added.