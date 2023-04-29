CLARION — After years fighting to repeal Act 77, the Republican Party is now embracing the controversial election law.
Adopted in 2019, the law allows any qualified voter the right to cast a mail-in ballot. It also allows drop boxes to be used for voting. The use of the drop boxes was challenged in court but was upheld.
SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has announced it will celebrate its annual pinning and commencement ceremonies for graduating nursing students at 11 a.m. Saturday in Henne Auditorium in the Broadhurst Science Center.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, beginning May 3, invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of Pilgrimham Bridge No. 1, which carries Route 208 over Turkey Run in Salem Township, Clarion County.