Response to Texas shooting

Oil Region Rising Indivisible members from Venango, Clarion and Forest counties on Tuesday held a rally on the Venango County Courthouse steps in response to last weekend's mass shooting in Texas. Attendees gathered in support of the Second Amendment as well as passage of "common-sense" laws on gun control. They called for universal background checks, banning of civilian sales of military-style guns and passage of red flag laws. The group also believes the Toomey-Manchin bill weakens gun control. (Contributed photo)