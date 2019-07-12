Restraining order against Perkins franchisee on hold

CLARION - A court order in Memphis, Tennessee, raised concern in Clarion, as a federal judge granted Perkins & Marie Callender's LLC a temporary restraining order against Perkins restaurant franchisee Campbells Land Co.
However, on Monday, Campbells filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Because of the filing, the Tennessee court case is now on hold.
The order against Monroeville-based Campbells bars it from using "Perkins' trademark, its oversized flags, bakery display cases, "any and all signs, flags, menus, fixtures, furniture, furnishings, equipment, advertising, materials, stationery, supplies, forms or other articles that display or contain any PMC trademark."
That includes trademarks affixed to uniforms, according to the ruling.
The dispute revolved around unpaid royalty fees, marketing contributions and transfer fees as well as failure to complete construction on multiple pending projects.
The suit affects Campbell's 26 Perkins restaurants in northwestern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and New York.
Campbells bought the restaurants in a bankruptcy auction in January 2018.