Venango Christian Class of 1972
The Venango Christian High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year class reunion Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wanango Country Club.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 7:21 am
CORSICA — On the Fourth of July, Corsica Borough in Jefferson County honored the community’s oldest veteran, 96-year-old Don Mauthe, who served as grand marshal of the annual parade.
Robert and Joan McClimans of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The 40th anniversary of “I Love Clarion” was held Saturday at the Clarion Mall.
The advisory council to the Clarion Area Agency on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The meeting will be held at the Main Street Center, 516 Main St., Clarion.
Tom and Karen Phillips of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.
July 5, 2000
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding information on web accessibility across the federal government.
Venango County recently received a grant from the state for more than $300,000 for an expansion at the Venango County Community Recycling Center in Franklin.
BRADFORD — Rick Esch, who has been serving as interim president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses for the past year, has been named president of both campuses.
On July 4, 1975, a Guinness World Record was set in Franklin for the largest ice cream sundae.
David and Melissa Fulmer of Franklin have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Fulmer, to Samuel Stevens, both of Franklin.
July 3, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region has seen an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
FRILLS CORNERS — The North Clarion School Board recently approved an $11,187,717 budget for the upcoming school year, balancing the spending plan without a tax increase.
PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…
HARRISBURG — The National Federation of Independent Business, the state's leading small business association, celebrated the ruling by Commonwealth Court that halted the Wolf Administration's plan to toll nine bridges in the state.
The deadline for coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams to submit team photos and rosters for the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition has been extended to Tuesday, July 5.
Reach Cyber Charter School
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The Lakeview Area Public Library has several events on tap for this summer.
A recent three-part documentary on the forestry industry in the Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania is now available free of charge to viewers.
Music on the Square will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday in Oil City Town Square with Billy and the Neptunes.
The Friends of Drake Well have announced the return of Wildcatter Day to historic Pithole City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
An art exhibit is on display at the Venango County Historical Society in Franklin that showcases a variety of works by local artists with subjects pertaining to Venango County.
The Clarion County Imagination Library committee in partnership with Mechanistic Brewing of Clarion will host Brews, Books and Bids from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Mechanistic Brewing.
The City of Franklin is unveiling its neighborhood sidewalk pilot program to Franklin residents.
COOKSBURG — In the middle of the forest is a small museum with a big story to tell: lumbering on the Clarion River.
HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
July 1, 2000
Friday, July 1
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marshall “Moose” Mansfield of Oil City. The article was submitted by his family.)
Paul and JoAnne Meagher of Oil City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Some changes are coming to the Oil City farmers market in July.
June 30, 2000
June 29, 2000
Belles Lettres
WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…
