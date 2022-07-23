Brosius

The John and Alda (Reitz) Brosius family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Clarion County Park.

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…

  • From staff reports

PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.

Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.

Correction

Oil City Council accepted the retirements of longtime Oil City firefighters Bradley Davis and Bill Lamberton during its meeting on Thursday. Incorrect information was published in Friday’s newspaper.